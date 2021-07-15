LEEP Legends softball game returns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Leep Legends softball game is back in action this year after missing last year.

The local celebrity softball game hosted by Leisure Education for Exceptional People is in its sixth year.

The nonprofit helps the lives of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities through sporting and health living opportunities.

The softball game raises thousands of dollars for LEEP each and every year.

”It will be a softball game, it will run just like a MoonDogs game, people can come and expect the same exciting things there, but with their friends and neighbors on the field instead. It’s really fun to see people sell tickets, fundraise and get excited about our cause,” executive director LEEP, Lisa Hoffman Wojcik said.

The game will take place at ISG Field on Thursday. The park opens at 5:30 and the first pitch is thrown at 7:05. Tickets are still available.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.