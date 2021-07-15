Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Nicollet County

NEW SWEDEN, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Nicollet County say an unidentified male was killed in a crash near New Sweden Township on Thursday.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nicollet County Road 1 and 481st Avenue in New Sweden Township at approximately 6:32 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says 56-year-old Allen Otto Dauer of New Ulm was turning onto westbound Nicollet County Road 1 from 481st Avenue when a 2000 Subaru Legacy Wagon, which was traveling eastbound, struck the trailer that was attached to the 1994 International 9000 that Dauer was driving.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, where he later passed away. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Lafayette Fire and Ambulance Services, Allina Ambulance and Mayo Ambulance.

