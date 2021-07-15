Mankato woman gears up for CrossFit Games

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year’s CrossFit Games feature some of the best athletes from across the world, including a competitor from Mankato.

Here’s a look at Autumn Spence’s road to the biggest stage in the sport.

“Once I got my ticket to the games, it’s kind of been a full time job between exercising, eating and recovery. It’s been this new job I picked up,” said Spence.

240 Master Athletes make up the field in this year’s CrossFit Games.

Mankato’s own Autumn Spence is one of the Master Athletes competing in the 40-44-year-old age group.

The process to qualify is difficult.

First, there’s the CrossFit Open which took place in March followed by an online qualifier featuring the top 10 percent of age-group athletes worldwide.

Then, the field is trimmed down to 20 in each division for the games.

For Spence, the journey to the top of the CrossFit world just started as a way to get back in shape after having a baby.

After a solid showing in the Open, Spence focused on getting stronger and placed 16th in the online qualifiers to punch a ticket to the Games.

“Bodies are amazing. My daughter will be turning one on July 30. She’s not even one yet. It’s crazy that your body can move, rebuild from postpartum. Even post-baby, it’s pretty crazy that women can do that,” said Spence.

Now, Spence will not only represent southern Minnesota, but the United States later this month.

“Just being invited was a huge honor. When I get there, I just want to complete every task, every workout the best that I can. I can only control me,” Spence added.

It’s a dream come true for Spence, who first started in CrossFit 10 years ago, and the accomplishment is a culmination of countless hours of training and hard work.

“I walked into this just wanting to get back into shape, and here I am going to the CrossFit Games. It’s really insane. I never thought this would ever happen,” said Spence.

Spence’s effort made it happen, and she’s got a shot to be named the Fittest on Earth in her Division.

This year’s games begin July 27 in Madison, Wisconsin.

