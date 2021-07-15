Masks not required for Minnesota students this fall

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - In Minnesota, students will not be required to wear a mask this fall, despite the CDC recommending them.

Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller addressed the topic during a press conference yesterday with Governor Tim Walz.

“They do recommend that students in elementary schools continue to wear masks, but that is not something that can be dictated or guided by the Department of Education,” says Mueller.

Right now, kids younger than 12 are not eligible for a COVID vaccine.

The federal government still requires masks on public transportation, which includes all school buses.

