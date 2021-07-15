Minnesota governments encouraged to apply for EAB management grants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging local governments and Tribal nations to apply for grants to help manage and reduce the impacts of emerald ash borer.

Tribal national and all local units of government in Minnesota, including cities, counties, regional authorities, joint powers boards, towns and parks and recreation boards in cities with more than 100,000 residents are eligible to apply.

With $1.6 million in total funding available, applicants can request a maximum of $100,000. There is no minimum requirement. Applicants must also include a 25% match of the total project funds.

Southern Minnesota counties with known cases of EAB include Blue Earth, Brown, Nobles, Cottonwood, Sibley, Mower and Rice counties.

Emma Schultz, DNR community forest project specialist, said EAB is a statewide threat, even in areas where it hasn’t yet been discovered.

“Every Minnesota community, government and Tribal nation has its own needs in the ongoing fight against EAB,” she said. “Whether it’s continuing the diversification and climate resiliency of an urban forest, or taking the first steps in inventorying trees and developing management plans, these grants are designed to meet communities’ needs.”

Grant-eligible activities include removing ash trees and replanting new trees on public land, conducting public tree inventories, and developing management plans.

Priority will be given to projects that manage ash for EAB, including those that address significant public safety concerns stemming from dead and dying ash trees and those that benefit underserved populations and areas of concern for environmental justice.

Those interested in applying for a grant are encouraged to visit the Minnesota DNR website to request an application, learn about what application materials are required, and find a list of frequently asked questions.

Completed applications should then be submitted to ucf.dnr@state.mn.us by Aug. 9. The DNR’s office states that only emailed applications will be accepted for consideration.

Applicants will be notified by Aug. 30 if they have been awarded a grant.

