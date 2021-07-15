Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota governments encouraged to apply for EAB management grants

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging local governments and Tribal nations to apply for grants to help manage and reduce the impacts of emerald ash borer.

Tribal national and all local units of government in Minnesota, including cities, counties, regional authorities, joint powers boards, towns and parks and recreation boards in cities with more than 100,000 residents are eligible to apply.

With $1.6 million in total funding available, applicants can request a maximum of $100,000. There is no minimum requirement. Applicants must also include a 25% match of the total project funds.

Southern Minnesota counties with known cases of EAB include Blue Earth, Brown, Nobles, Cottonwood, Sibley, Mower and Rice counties.

RELATED: Identifying, protecting against Emerald Ash Borer

Emma Schultz, DNR community forest project specialist, said EAB is a statewide threat, even in areas where it hasn’t yet been discovered.

“Every Minnesota community, government and Tribal nation has its own needs in the ongoing fight against EAB,” she said. “Whether it’s continuing the diversification and climate resiliency of an urban forest, or taking the first steps in inventorying trees and developing management plans, these grants are designed to meet communities’ needs.”

Grant-eligible activities include removing ash trees and replanting new trees on public land, conducting public tree inventories, and developing management plans.

Priority will be given to projects that manage ash for EAB, including those that address significant public safety concerns stemming from dead and dying ash trees and those that benefit underserved populations and areas of concern for environmental justice.

MORE: Halting the spread of Emerald Ash Borer

Those interested in applying for a grant are encouraged to visit the Minnesota DNR website to request an application, learn about what application materials are required, and find a list of frequently asked questions.

Completed applications should then be submitted to ucf.dnr@state.mn.us by Aug. 9. The DNR’s office states that only emailed applications will be accepted for consideration.

Applicants will be notified by Aug. 30 if they have been awarded a grant.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A teen is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.
Teen hospitalized following crash in Blue Earth County
Three years ago, Animal Humane Society seized 72 horses from an individual, citing neglect....
Goldmount Veterinary Clinic secures $1.5 million in verdict against Animal Humane Society
A GoFundMe page for two Kossuth County boys allegedly killed by their father before he took his...
GoFundMe for Kossuth County mother after the death of her two sons exceeds funding goal
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
Resident of Carriage House Senior Living in Le Center, decorates a cookie, with children from...
Seniors enjoy sweet afternoon, decorating cookies with local daycare
FILE — Two people died when a small plane crashed into a cornfield in eastern Iowa’s Muscatine...
Sheriff: 2 dead in small plane crash in eastern Iowa
FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say an unidentified male was killed in a crash near New...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Nicollet County