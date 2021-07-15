Your Photos
Minnesota health officials report uptick in COVID-19 cases; deaths remain low

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota health officials report a recent uptick in cases. This comes as the CDC reports a nationwide surge in cases of the Delta variant.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 215 additional cases of COVID-19.

The rolling average positivity rate is now at 1.6%. That is below the threshold for increased caution but on an upward trend from when it was near just 1% at the beginning of July.

Deaths from COVID-19 remain low in Minnesota. State Health officials report two additional deaths tied to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, Minnesota Health Officials reported 607,278 confirmed positive cases, and 7,632 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Statewide, 3,099,115 people have received one vaccine dose, and 2,948,381 have completed vaccine series. 64.7 percent of Minnesotans 16 and over are fully vaccinated, and 89.1% of those 61 and over are fully vaccinated.

The CDC says the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S. at a rapid pace. Early data suggest that the variant now makes up more than 50% of COVID-19 cases. In some parts of the country, this percentage is even higher, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.

For more information on COVID-19 in Minnesota, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

