Minnesota State Fair hiring

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking to earn a few extra bucks as the summer winds down, you may want to submit your resume to the Minnesota State Fair.

The fair is looking to fill more than 1,000 positions, ranging from ticket selling and ticket taking to parking attendants, public safety employees, and more. Benefits include free fair admission, valuable work experience, and of course, getting to be part of the well-known celebration. Anyone 16 and older can apply. Most of the positions do not require prior experience. The 2021 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 26 - Labor Day, Sept. 6.

To apply, go to mnstatefair.org/get-involved/employment.

