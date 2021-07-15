Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds steady in June

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s unemployment rate remained steady at 4% in June.

That’s according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point in June to 5.9%.

The state’s labor force participation rate remains at 67.9% and the national level holds at 61.6%.

Minnesota lost 416,300 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 245,800 jobs or 59.0% of the jobs lost.

The Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area saw 2,956 jobs added in the last year.

