Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New Ulm woman starts new business offering cocktail-inspired tonics

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A local woman found her niche during the pandemic and decided to launch her very own business.

Leah Trevelyn learned the craft her own tonics, using whole fruits, freshly squeezed juices, fresh herbs, and whole spices, to create unique flavor combinations. She uses those skills to create tonics that are inspired by classic cocktails.

Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visited Sweethaven Tonics in New Ulm to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A teen is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.
Teen hospitalized following crash in Blue Earth County
Three years ago, Animal Humane Society seized 72 horses from an individual, citing neglect....
Goldmount Veterinary Clinic secures $1.5 million in verdict against Animal Humane Society
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment
D. Wennes, clinical director at Associated Psychological Services, types on his computer...
Study: Shorter workweek leads to increased happiness, no loss in productivity

Latest News

Mankato and North Mankato will keep their status as metropolitan. Local city officials talk...
City officials react to Mankato and North Mankato retaining metropolitan status
City officials react to Mankato and North Mankato retaining metropolitan status
New Ulm woman opens new business offering cocktail-inspired tonics
New Ulm woman opens new business offering cocktail-inspired tonics
A rise in market demands has a manufacturing facility making a big expansion in Hutchinson.
Uponor in Hutchinson expands