Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

No injuries, but lots of damage reported with Iowa tornadoes

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) — No deaths or injuries were immediately reported from tornadoes that tore through central and eastern Iowa, but many found damaged buildings, shredded trees and overturned vehicles in the path of the storms, officials said.

Law enforcement and trained spotters confirmed several tornadoes Wednesday afternoon and night in mostly rural, uninhabited areas, the National Weather Service said. But one that touched down near Lake City in north-central Iowa damaged a home, flipped a truck and trailer and flattened nearby corn crops, The Messenger reported.

A building that houses school buses for South Central Calhoun High School saw part of its roof and doors torn off.

In northeastern Iowa, Oelwein Community School District saw its high sports stadium damaged by a tornado.

Jack Widner, of nearby Waverly, told television station KCRG that he tried to survey the damage, but was hindered by strewn debris.

“I was worried about our neighbor,” Widner said. “I couldn’t find his house, I found his shed was torn apart down there, but I couldn’t find his house and I couldn’t find the other neighbor’s house. All I could find was trees.”

The National Weather Service planned to send survey crews Thursday to several areas across the state where tornadoes were reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A teen is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.
Teen hospitalized following crash in Blue Earth County
Three years ago, Animal Humane Society seized 72 horses from an individual, citing neglect....
Goldmount Veterinary Clinic secures $1.5 million in verdict against Animal Humane Society
A GoFundMe page for two Kossuth County boys allegedly killed by their father before he took his...
GoFundMe for Kossuth County mother after the death of her two sons exceeds funding goal
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

Latest News

Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Brown County
Minnesota governments encouraged to apply for EAB management grants
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
Resident of Carriage House Senior Living in Le Center, decorates a cookie, with children from...
Seniors enjoy sweet afternoon, decorating cookies with local daycare
FILE — Two people died when a small plane crashed into a cornfield in eastern Iowa’s Muscatine...
Sheriff: 2 dead in small plane crash in eastern Iowa
FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say an unidentified male was killed in a crash near New...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Nicollet County