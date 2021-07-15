Your Photos
Rise in eating disorders across nation and area during pandemic

There are a couple attributes to the spike such as quarantine isolation, social media and pandemic fears
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Across the nation, eating disorders are on the rise among the young, which has health officials concerned.

“This pandemic has been so destabilizing for so many of us especially for people who have mental illnesses and that includes people with eating disorders,” Physician, Jonathan LaPook said.

There are a couple of attributes to the spike such as quarantine isolation, social media and pandemic fears.

“You have increased anxiety. A loss of your normal routine, your regiment, of your day. A sense of being out of control,” LaPook said.

Local health officials are also seeing an alarming increase.

The typical onset of an eating disorder is around 12 years old.

“But one of the important things to know is that eating disorders are really a symptom. So, it is a form of communication our body uses to tell us that there is something else going on. So eating disorders itself aren’t really the problem, it’s a symptom of something bigger,” Mankato Clinic intuitive eating counselor, Erin Gonzalez said.

Mankato Clinic health officials say that anorexia is one of the top killers of all mental health disorders, right behind opioid addiction.

They also urge family and friends to know the signs of eating disorders.

“We are looking for a focus on weight, focus on dieting and a control of food. So this looks like calories counting, counting fat, counting carbohydrates and eliminating whole food groups,” Gonzalez said.

It is important for families to know that the stability of family mealtime is crucial for helping those affected by an eating disorder.

“Making sure that it all stays neutral. Food is just food, there is no good or bad food. Food is a way to fuel our body and we need all foods. All foods fit and it is really about providing our body with all food choices,” Gonzalez said.

