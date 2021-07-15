Uponor in Hutchinson expands

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - A rise in market demands has a manufacturing facility making a big expansion in Hutchinson.

Uponor sells products for drinking water delivery, radiant heating and cooling. The company’s facility in Hutchinson was purchased in 2017 and opened in 2018. To meet growing customer demands, it is planning a $5 million renovation project, expected to create an additional 25,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The project is scheduled to be complete in May 2022.

