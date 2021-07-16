Brown County deputy injured after crashing into herd of cattle

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — A Brown County sheriff’s deputy was injured in an early-morning crash Thursday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Brown County deputies were responding to a report of suspicious activity at a farm site in rural Sleepy Eye at approximately 2:20 a.m.

While en route to the scene, one of the deputy squads, driven by Deputy Justin Bauer, struck cattle that were in the middle of the road on 280th Avenue.

The squad car had reportedly been traveling below the posted speed limit of 55 mph due to dense fog.

Bauer was transported to the New Ulm Medical Center via Sleepy Eye Ambulance, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Authorities estimate the damages on the 2016 Ford Explorer Interceptor squad to be over $13,000.

The cattle involved in the crash were put down due to the injuries they received.

The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.