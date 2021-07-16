Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Brown County deputy injured after crashing into herd of cattle

A Brown County Sheriff's Office vehicle was damaged in a crash involving cattle in rural Sleepy...
A Brown County Sheriff's Office vehicle was damaged in a crash involving cattle in rural Sleepy Eye, Minn., in the early morning hours on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Deputy Justin Bauer was driving the vehicle when he struck cattle that were in the middle of the roadway on 280th Avenue. The squad car had reportedly been traveling below the posted speed limit of 55 mph due to dense fog. Bauer was transported to the New Ulm Medical Center via Sleepy Eye Ambulance, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.(Brown County Sheriff's Office Photo)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — A Brown County sheriff’s deputy was injured in an early-morning crash Thursday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Brown County deputies were responding to a report of suspicious activity at a farm site in rural Sleepy Eye at approximately 2:20 a.m.

While en route to the scene, one of the deputy squads, driven by Deputy Justin Bauer, struck cattle that were in the middle of the road on 280th Avenue.

The squad car had reportedly been traveling below the posted speed limit of 55 mph due to dense fog.

Bauer was transported to the New Ulm Medical Center via Sleepy Eye Ambulance, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Authorities estimate the damages on the 2016 Ford Explorer Interceptor squad to be over $13,000.

The cattle involved in the crash were put down due to the injuries they received.

The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A teen is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.
Teen hospitalized following crash in Blue Earth County
In Minnesota, students will not be required to wear a mask this fall, despite the CDC...
Masks not required for Minnesota students this fall
A GoFundMe page for two Kossuth County boys allegedly killed by their father before he took his...
GoFundMe for Kossuth County mother after the death of her two sons exceeds funding goal
Three years ago, Animal Humane Society seized 72 horses from an individual, citing neglect....
Goldmount Veterinary Clinic secures $1.5 million in verdict against Animal Humane Society

Latest News

FILE — The number of abortions performed in Iowa rose significantly in 2020, continuing a big...
Iowa abortions continue to increase, reversing long decline
FILE — Soybeans show the effects of a 2013 drought in Texas in this file photo.
Minnesota leaders seek drought aid for livestock producers
Resident of Carriage House Senior Living in Le Center, decorates a cookie, with children from...
Seniors enjoy sweet afternoon decorating cookies with Le Center daycare
Seniors enjoy sweet afternoon decorating cookies with Le Center daycare