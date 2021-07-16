City of Mankato announces photo contest 2021

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents, get your cameras ready!

The city’s annual photo contest is now open for entry submissions. It is open to all photographers of all ages and skill levels.

This year’s theme is “Hometown Pride” which might include views, landmarks, and other photogenic spots around town. Photos must have been taken within Mankato city limits in the last two years.

A signed photograph consent form must be completed if photos include a recognizable face.

Photographers have until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 27th to submit their photos.

