Firefighters rescue ‘embarrassed’ raccoon trapped in house

A raccoon was caught looking sheepish after firefighters had to rescue it from a home.
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALTON, Ga. (Gray News) - Firefighters in Georgia rescued a bashful animal on Monday night.

“Sure, there may be the occasional cat needing to be rescued from a tree, but a raccoon? That’s a new one,” a post from the City of Dalton Fire Department’s Facebook page said.

The department responded to a report of a raccoon that was trapped in a home and needed help getting back out.

Responders were able to rescue the critter, who appeared embarrassed, covering its face with its paws.

The fire department reassured the raccoon that needing help was nothing to be ashamed about.

“We all need a helping hand every now and then,” the department said.

Or perhaps it was covering its face because it is part of the witness protection program as one commentator posited.

Nonetheless, the raccoon was safely released back into the wild, hopefully having learned its lesson.

Posted by City of Dalton Fire Department on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

