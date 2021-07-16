Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gov. Walz asks for looser grazing restrictions

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz has asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to come to the aid of Minnesota livestock producers amid the worsening drought by easing grazing restrictions.

Walz asked Vilsack in a letter released Thursday to allow emergency haying and grazing on eligible Conservation Reserve Program acres in Minnesota counties experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions. He said hay is going to be in short supply.

Minnesota’s two U.S. senators and five representatives from rural districts sent a similar request.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 98% of Minnesota is now in a drought, with 52% of the state in a severe or extreme drought.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say an unidentified male was killed in a crash near New...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Nicollet County
A Brown County Sheriff's Office vehicle was damaged in a crash involving cattle in rural Sleepy...
Brown County deputy injured after crashing into herd of cattle
In Minnesota, students will not be required to wear a mask this fall, despite the CDC...
Masks not required for Minnesota students this fall
A GoFundMe page for two Kossuth County boys allegedly killed by their father before he took his...
GoFundMe for Kossuth County mother after the death of her two sons exceeds funding goal
Here’s a look at Autumn Spence’s road to the biggest stage in the sport.
Mankato woman gears up for CrossFit Games

Latest News

Miracle League volunteers fills a need
Marching with the Mankato 77 Lancers
Gov. Tim Walz has asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to come to the aid of Minnesota...
Gov. Walz asks for looser grazing restrictions
The city's annual photo contest is now open for entry submissions. It is open to all...
City of Mankato announces photo contest 2021