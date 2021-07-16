Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Judge denies latest motion by Bahena Rivera defense team

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens...
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Eric Page
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The judge in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial has denied a motion to release evidence related to new claims of who killed 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts.

A hearing held on Thursday addressed new information the defense brought forward this week claiming Tibbetts’ case is somehow related to the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson.

Harrelson disappeared from Poweshiek County the second to last day of testimony during Bahena Rivera’s trial. The defense argues the timing of Xavior’s disappearance and the location are no coincidence. The defense claims a man in prison admitted to killing Tibbetts after she was held at a trap house in the area. A man who lived with Harrelson’s mom allegedly owned that trap house. Prosecutors argued the confession and conspiracy have no evidence and contradict Bahena Rivera’s own testimony on what happened to Tibbetts.

In Friday’s ruling, Judge Joel Yates says the defense’s first request regarding evidence related to sex trafficking investigations involving James Lowe or others was overly broad and would likely “contain confidential information about a variety of people, and Defendant’s examination of those investigations would be nothing more than a fishing expedition.”

The second request by the defense asked for evidence regarding any pending investigation of James Lowe from the time Mollie Tibbetts went missing to the present. Yates says “a motion for new trial is not an opportunity for the Defendant to investigate third parties unassociated with this case.”

The final request by the defense requested access to any pending investigations involving Gavin Jones because Jones’ alleged confession is “newly discovered evidence.”

Yates said in his ruling that “Further evidence regarding Jones would be a fishing expedition and unnecessary for this procedural mechanism.”

Yates has ordered the hearing on the motion for a new trial and motion in arrest of judgment to take place at 9 a.m. on July 27, in Poweshiek County.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say an unidentified male was killed in a crash near New...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Nicollet County
A Brown County Sheriff's Office vehicle was damaged in a crash involving cattle in rural Sleepy...
Brown County deputy injured after crashing into herd of cattle
In Minnesota, students will not be required to wear a mask this fall, despite the CDC...
Masks not required for Minnesota students this fall
A GoFundMe page for two Kossuth County boys allegedly killed by their father before he took his...
GoFundMe for Kossuth County mother after the death of her two sons exceeds funding goal
Here’s a look at Autumn Spence’s road to the biggest stage in the sport.
Mankato woman gears up for CrossFit Games

Latest News

Lawmakers are urging the USDA to consider allowing emergency haying and grazing on Conservation...
Lawmakers ask USDA to allow grazing, haying on CRP lands
Grand opening of Lakota Made in downtown Mankato, Minn.
Lakota Made hosts grand opening in downtown Mankato
pick of the litter: Cheddarwurst
Pick of the litter: Cheddarwurst
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather