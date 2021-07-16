Your Photos
Lakota Made hosts grand opening in downtown Mankato

Grand opening of Lakota Made in downtown Mankato, Minn.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of people made their way to downtown Mankato for the grand opening of Lakota Made, a shop that provides wild plant remedies and eco-friendly personal care products.

“All of the plant medicine that I do is Indigenous-based. It’s from what we used to use the plants that grow around here for, and then using them today [for] modern use,” stated owner and operator Megan Schnitker.

Schnitker said it’s the first Lakota-owned business to open on Riverfront.

Schnitker added, “All of my plant knowledge, my uses and the history--sharing that is really important, because a lot of our culture was lost. I want to help revitalize that.”

The store sells a variety of sustainably-sourced, homemade products.

“Herbal remedies, we have shampoo bars, lotion bars, deodorant bars, sunscreen bars,” Schnitker listed.

Friday’s celebration was located at the HUB, where attendees enjoyed live music, poetry readings and food trucks.

“It’s awesome to have, you know, a wide variety of activities going on,” Schnitker mentioned.

Schnitker said it’s astonishing to see so many show up in support of Lakota Made.

“Tons of people from all walks of life that have called and emailed and come in,” Schnitker explained.

