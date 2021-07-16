Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Lawmakers ask USDA to allow grazing, haying on CRP lands

Lawmakers are urging the USDA to consider allowing emergency haying and grazing on Conservation...
Lawmakers are urging the USDA to consider allowing emergency haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program lands.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota lawmakers are urging the USDA to consider allowing emergency haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) lands.

This comes after dry weather conditions have raised concerns among livestock producers.

Drought conditions pose a threat to farm animals’ food supply. CRP lands are usually off-limits during game-bird nesting season, but they can be opened up in emergency situations.

In a letter sent to the USDA yesterday, bipartisan supporters including Representative Jim Hagedorn said the lands should be opened for those who need more land to feed their livestock.

“With congress in bipartisan fashion, we stepped up and asked agriculture. They’re working with us. We’re happy about it. I think it’s gonna help the farmers. We certainly could use some more rain in many spots. A lot of our other crops are doing well because of the rain that we’ve had recently, but you know, for our livestock people, they need this hay,” said Hagedorn.

The USDA has already authorized 29 Minnesota counties for emergency haying and grazing, but Hagedorn says more is needed.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say an unidentified male was killed in a crash near New...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Nicollet County
A Brown County Sheriff's Office vehicle was damaged in a crash involving cattle in rural Sleepy...
Brown County deputy injured after crashing into herd of cattle
In Minnesota, students will not be required to wear a mask this fall, despite the CDC...
Masks not required for Minnesota students this fall
A GoFundMe page for two Kossuth County boys allegedly killed by their father before he took his...
GoFundMe for Kossuth County mother after the death of her two sons exceeds funding goal
Here’s a look at Autumn Spence’s road to the biggest stage in the sport.
Mankato woman gears up for CrossFit Games

Latest News

Grand opening of Lakota Made in downtown Mankato, Minn.
Lakota Made hosts grand opening in downtown Mankato
pick of the litter: Cheddarwurst
Pick of the litter: Cheddarwurst
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens...
Judge denies latest motion by Bahena Rivera defense team