Lawmakers ask USDA to allow grazing, haying on CRP lands

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota lawmakers are urging the USDA to consider allowing emergency haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) lands.

This comes after dry weather conditions have raised concerns among livestock producers.

Drought conditions pose a threat to farm animals’ food supply. CRP lands are usually off-limits during game-bird nesting season, but they can be opened up in emergency situations.

In a letter sent to the USDA yesterday, bipartisan supporters including Representative Jim Hagedorn said the lands should be opened for those who need more land to feed their livestock.

“With congress in bipartisan fashion, we stepped up and asked agriculture. They’re working with us. We’re happy about it. I think it’s gonna help the farmers. We certainly could use some more rain in many spots. A lot of our other crops are doing well because of the rain that we’ve had recently, but you know, for our livestock people, they need this hay,” said Hagedorn.

The USDA has already authorized 29 Minnesota counties for emergency haying and grazing, but Hagedorn says more is needed.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.