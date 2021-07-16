LCWM school stormwater pond, revitalized into pollinator friendly-ecosystem

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) -Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (LCWM) School’s Stormwater Retention Pond has undergone big, conservation-friendly changes.

“We wanted to approach it as a functional ecosystem, rather than look at it as a stormwater retention pond,” said LCWM Building and Grounds Supervisor, Joe Wagner

Work began in the spring into the summer, starting with the removal of overgrowth and invasive species on the surrounding prairie, followed by a controlled prairie burn by the Lake Crystal Fire Department, then the launch of a floating bio haven.

“The bio haven’s purpose is to clean the water, it’s tethered in the middle, has plants in it that will uptake water, so the roots go down into the water and help clean the pond,” said Wagner.

A fountain installation for aeration was also installed.

“We also planted native species on the shoreline, so that will help bring in pollinators such as butterflies and bees that are really important to our ecosystem,” said volunteer, MN Green Corp member, Gabriela Passmore.

The project pulling in various volunteers like Passmore, who’s serving through the Green Corps.

“You’re serving for a 9-month term...a big part of what we do is helping communities have resilience and helping spread awareness about the environmental environment,” said Passmore.

Now lush with pollinators and revitalized vegetation, the pond’s effects flow throughout the area.

“This is a school project, but it’s also part of a bigger project of water quality here in Lake Crystal....whatever goes into our stormwater pond that is extra, then goes into the storm drain that finds its way to our lakes. So it’s one piece of that big water management puzzle,” said Wagner.

The project was made possible through donors, like the Crystal Waters project.

