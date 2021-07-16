Your Photos
Mankato YWCA preparing for Women of Distinction fundraiser

It is their biggest fundraiser of the year and brings in women from all over the area
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
It is centered around celebrating women in the surrounding area in the fields of health, racial justice, community engagement and rising star awards.

They also recognize one business in the community with an award.

YWCA is also giving away four grants this year, as well as hosting a silent auction.

The Women of Distinction event has been highlighting local women since 1973.

”It’s pretty powerful, I have actually had the opportunity to attend others in Phoenix and that was really exciting as well. That is kind of like, not like a who’s who, but like wow. You leave so empowered and you want to do what they are doing. Being like I want to be like her, so we encourage a lot of our participants to bring their daughters, so they can see like, look where you can be,”

The Women of Distinction event is usually held in March, but they had to move it to summer due to the pandemic.

The event is also being held virtually as well.

