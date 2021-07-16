Miracle League volunteer fills a need

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Miracle League is an all-abilities baseball league that plays at Caswell Park. Kids, teens and adults make up the teams. Everyone here loves baseball.

Jon Luepke has been volunteering with the Miracle League for three years and saw a need. A need for wheelchair accessible picnic tables for spectators. So, with his Boy Scout troop, he built them.

“It feels really good that I am done with them now and that I have seen a lot of people using them,” Jon Luepke said. “And it is just cool to see.”

The tables feature longer tops and shortened benches. Anyone with a wheelchair can fit on the ends.

“It was such a needed addition that we didn’t realize we were missing,” director of the Miracle League Amy Jordan said. “Until they were here and it was like why didn’t we have these all along.”

He says the wood wasn’t cheap because of the lumber shortage right now. Donations made it happen.

“Our hope really is that, that is what happens, that we have families and friends that come together, come and use the park and the picnic area and create memories together from our community and beyond,” Jordan said.

On this night at Fallenstein Field in North Mankato they swing for the fences.

“It’s awesome, they will just light up and just explode with energy and excitement,” Luepke said.

“We wouldn’t be able to provide the community with this opportunity, we wouldn’t be able to make the difference that we make without our volunteers, they really are the key to the miracle league,” Jordan said.

Making a difference on and off the field.

The Miracle League is about so much more than just baseball. It is about having the ability to come together to enjoy the sport that you love, no matter who you are.

