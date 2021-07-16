pick of the litter: Cheddarwurst

Your Photos
This weeks pick of the litter is Cheddarwurst the cat
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -: This weeks pick of the litter is Cheddarwurst. Cheddarwurst is an adult cat who loves playtime and attention. He is full of energy who needs cuddles and a happy home.

Cheddarwurst loves quality time with their human. He would do best in a home where he is the only male cat. The home Cheddarwurst is looking for is one full of love and affection.

