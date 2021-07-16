Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Preliminary data says 26 tornadoes swept Iowa on Wednesday

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) - The National Weather Service says preliminary data shows more than two dozen tornadoes tore across Iowa earlier this week.

The service said in a tweet Friday that it appears 26 tornadoes touched down in the state on Wednesday. If that number holds true, it would be the third most tornadoes in a single day to hit the state since 1980, behind the 35 recorded on Aug. 31, 2014, and the 28 recorded on April 11, 2001.

The weather service said the number could change as crews continue to gather more data from Wednesday’s storms over the coming days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say an unidentified male was killed in a crash near New...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Nicollet County
A Brown County Sheriff's Office vehicle was damaged in a crash involving cattle in rural Sleepy...
Brown County deputy injured after crashing into herd of cattle
In Minnesota, students will not be required to wear a mask this fall, despite the CDC...
Masks not required for Minnesota students this fall
A GoFundMe page for two Kossuth County boys allegedly killed by their father before he took his...
GoFundMe for Kossuth County mother after the death of her two sons exceeds funding goal
Here’s a look at Autumn Spence’s road to the biggest stage in the sport.
Mankato woman gears up for CrossFit Games

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Woman says her boat had problems before Iowa ride accident
Gov. Tim Walz has asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to come to the aid of Minnesota...
Gov. Walz asks for looser grazing restrictions
Miracle League volunteers fills a need