Recent rainfall helps control lake algae

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The recent rainfalls help the crops, but it also helps the lakes in the surrounding area, especially with the algae.

Lake algae usually grow closer to the end of summer. Lakes will usually get a green color toward the end of the summer, but due to the drought, that color change has been happening earlier than expected.

With the recent number of storms in southern Minnesota, that issue could start to dissipate.

