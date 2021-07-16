Second-year HC Pat Garvin moves forward after COVID-19 season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball program played in just 10 games last season under now, second-year head coach, Pat Garvin.

Thanks to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility, the Vikings will have the luxury of returning their entire roster, plus the return of veteran point guard, Cire Mayfield, from injury.

“We had two seniors this last year that are both going to come back and use their extra year of eligibility, so we’ll have two for sure and then we have some underclassmen that have talked about it and we’ll just see what their graduation is looking like. I think we’ll end up with five-to-seven guys that end up using their extra year by the time their careers are done, which is exciting. It’s always good to have guys in your program for longer and longer,” Garvin added.

In Garvin’s first year, COVID-19 guidelines led to Division III men’s basketball not getting an NCAA tournament.

This off-season is his first crack at coaching under more traditional circumstances.

“It impacted the relationship. You know, as a new coach you’re trying to get to know your players and they’re trying to get to know you. That was really hard to do at times and took a little longer to establish that relationship and then just so much uncertainty. You just didn’t know, you were hoping you were coming to practice that afternoon, but it wasn’t always a guarantee, so it’s hard to get a schedule out to guys. There was so much uncertainty with things,” Garvin said.

We’ll see 12 local underclassmen on the Vikings roster this upcoming season.

With area high school teams, like the Waseca Bluejays, playing at an elite level - Garvin says the opportunity for recruiting in-state is growing.

“The talent in Minnesota right now for basketball is fantastic, so we’re trying to take advantage of that. We’d love to win with a bunch of local kids which is great and recruiting Minnesota hard and recruit the Midwest hard. We’re fortunate to have some really good high school programs around this area. We’re fortunate for the tradition at Bethany to have that. We try to take advantage of that as best we can,” Garvin said.

The Vikings make their regular season debut on November 6th in Pella, Iowa against Central College.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.