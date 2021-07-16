Your Photos
Seniors enjoy sweet afternoon decorating cookies with Le Center daycare

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents at Carriage House Senior Living in Le Center took part in a sweet afternoon.

Children from a local daycare came to mingle, read books, decorate, and of course, eat cookies with seniors.

“We know that there is a special place in the hearts of elderly adults with small children, so we thought on a nice bright sunny day like today, we would bring in a local child daycare to decorate cookies. So, lots of energy and lots of activity out there,” Carriage House Senior Living Executive Director Julie Spunk said.

The Carriage House opened last year just before the pandemic. They say they are always looking to incorporate fun, safe activities for their seniors.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

