Woman says her boat had problems before Iowa ride accident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A woman whose family went on an Iowa amusement ride shortly before an accident that killed an 11-year-old boy and critically injured his brother says her boat also had problems floating properly and felt unsafe.

Amber Estrada said the boat carrying her and her husband, three children and nephew at times struck and dragged along the bottom of the manmade river on the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park on July 3.

She says the boat made a “grinding sound” and that her husband felt scared and wanted to get off.

Estrada says she later reached out to the Jaramillo family through their pastor and shared her experience with their lawyer.

