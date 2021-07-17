Legion Baseball: National splits doubleheader with Buffalo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Earlier this week, Mankato National Post #11 came out on top of a field of 96 teams in the Gopher Classic, for a first-ever win in the tournament by a Mankato team.

Mankato is now in their final stretch before the regular season comes to a close.

On Friday, National hosted Buffalo Post #270 for a pair of evening league games.

Mankato shut out Buffalo in game one 10-0 in five innings, although fell short 10-4 in game two.

The group is back in action on Saturday for their regular-season finale against Mankato American.

