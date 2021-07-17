Legion Baseball: Sub-state tournaments underway next week, National seeded first

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Next week, American Legion baseball playoffs begin in Minnesota, starting with sub-state tournaments.

One area team, Mankato National, is hot at the right time following a commanding performance earlier this week for a first-place finish in the Gopher Classic.

“Right now, we started seeing that confidence gaining throughout the Gopher Classic and we’re hoping to carry that into next week’s Sub-State tournament. Really, it’s the depth of the pitching staff. That’s the name of the game. Really, looking at the for next week too is relying on pitchers that may have not had a whole lot of innings and getting them to throw again next week,” National head coach, Jamie Mulvihill said.

“The Gopher Classic definitely helped with the confidence aspect of it. We’re going in pretty confident, but still we’ve got to come in and really play our game and stay level headed. I think if we play our game that we’ve been playing all year we can make some noise,” pitcher, Tanner Shumski said.

The 16-5 National team claimed the Sub-State 2 Championship in 2018, with five state appearances since 2007.

This is the first time 18-year head coach Mulvihill has had a team win the annual Gopher Classic, known as the largest legion baseball tournament in the nation.

“We’ve kind of always known that this team is extremely talented. Obviously, we saw their high school season. They had an excellent high school season. You can just tell, the way they interact with each other, they’re all friends and it’s really fun to see them transition into the summer season as well.,” Mulvihill said.

“We can really rely on anybody. In the tournament, we had a couple of kids who don’t pitch usually who stepped in big situations,” Shumski added.

Mankato National is the one seed in the Sub-State 2 Tournament and will face 8 seed, Sleepy Eye, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

As for the rest of the bracket, Faribault will face Worthington, three-seed Mankato American will take on Jordan, and two-seed New Ulm Gold will face Fairmont.

