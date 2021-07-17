Local groups applaud Gov. Walz signing executive order banning conversion therapy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is now one of 24 states in the country that restricts mental health professionals from trying to change a person’s sexual orientation. The ban allows for state agencies to ensure that no Minnesotans under the age of 18 are subject to conversion therapy.

State leaders say that this is the first step in a more complete ban.

“For me I was really excited because that type of therapy has been proven to be harmful for youth so banning it is great and really opens the door for providers giving appropriate therapy to people who need it,” board chair of South Central Minnesota Pride Charlie Johnston said.

Groups like the Minnesota family council are calling the order an “executive overreach.”

The Governor said he had hoped this change would come through the legislative process but decided it was time to take executive action.

