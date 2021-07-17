Your Photos
Local groups applaud Gov. Walz signing executive order banning conversion therapy

South Central Minnesota Pride recognizes the importance of Gov. Walz signing the executive order to ban conversion therapy
Gov Tim Walz bans conversion therapy
Gov Tim Walz bans conversion therapy(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is now one of 24 states in the country that restricts mental health professionals from trying to change a person’s sexual orientation. The ban allows for state agencies to ensure that no Minnesotans under the age of 18 are subject to conversion therapy.

State leaders say that this is the first step in a more complete ban.

“For me I was really excited because that type of therapy has been proven to be harmful for youth so banning it is great and really opens the door for providers giving appropriate therapy to people who need it,” board chair of South Central Minnesota Pride Charlie Johnston said.

Groups like the Minnesota family council are calling the order an “executive overreach.”

The Governor said he had hoped this change would come through the legislative process but decided it was time to take executive action.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

