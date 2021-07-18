Your Photos
Balvarian Blast comes back for its 15th year

For 15 years the Balvarian Blast has been taking place in New Ulm celebrating the town’s German history
Balvarian Blast
Balvarian Blast(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Bavarian Blast is a German and American music festival featuring Schell’s Brewery, food and polka dancing.

The weekend-long celebration is put on by volunteers for the community to come together and celebrate the German history of the town. Festivities began on Thursday and brought in thousands of visitors.

“I just love the crowds,” Sharon Gulden said. “I love the people and I love the beer and I love the beer from Schell’s. It is just wonderful.”

“To put on a festival on it takes a lot of volunteers without a lot of volunteers you are not going to put a festival of this magnitude on and we have some of the best volunteers anywhere,” treasurer and secretary for Bavarian Blast Dorthy Wendinger said.

Fairs and festivals continue through the summer and fall in New Ulm. The Brown County Free Fair takes place at the fairgrounds August 11-15. Hermannfest happens at Hermann Heights Park on September 11.

