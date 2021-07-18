Memorial ride honors Mankato man killed in motorcycle accident

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of motorcycles lined the streets of Kasota Saturday to pay tribute to Mike Berg. An avid motorcyclist, Berg died in 2020 after colliding with a pickup truck. Friends and family say he was best known for his involvement with the River Valley Chapter of American Bikers for Awareness, Training, & Education of Minnesota.

“Mike Berg was a very, very active member of our chapter, chapter historian. [He was] very enthusiastic about ABATE and what we do,” said Darren Sather, president of the River Valley Chapter of ABATE.

ABATE is an organization dedicated to educating about motorcycling.

Sather added, “We are able to help continuing the education and safety.”

Now, the local biker community is paying tribute to Berg with its second annual memorial ride. Early Saturday morning, motorcyclists gathered at the Prairie Saloon before hitting the roads.

“We are taking a long route up through Le Sueur and over to Lafayette, and once we get to Lafayette, then we’re gonna head south to Courtland, and when we’re done in Courtland, we’re gonna go down to Lake Crystal,” Sather explained.

The ride aims to raise awareness about watching for motorcycles on the road.

“If it could save one life, it’s worth every minute,” Sather mentioned.

Attendees contributed free-will cash donations to fund training courses for future motorcyclists.

Sather stated, “All money raised, which is donation only, goes to help people get through the basic rider’s skills course up at South Central College.”

ABATE leaders said it’s special to see so many show up in remembrance of Berg.

“This turnout is impressive. We did a little over 40 bikes the first year. I would love to see double that number and as we go forward, hopefully we can turn this into something where we can get into the intermediate rider courses and the advance rider courses to help people with new skillsets and make the roads safer with all of us,” Sather added.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.