North Mankato Taylor Library hosts third annual adult spelling bee

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Taylor Library hosted its third annual adult spelling bee Saturday night.

Adults 21 and up gathered at the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility for the charity event where teams of three to four people put their spelling skills to the test.

Each round, a word was read aloud and team members worked together to produce the accurate spelling.

Prizes were in store for those with the most correct responses.

“They participate as teams. They all get to put their input towards what they think the right spelling is, and then they get to write it on a whiteboard. There is drinking involved, and we have lots of prizes to give away for first and second place and then best dressed team, best team name. There’s also speed rounds where they can win prizes and then door prizes as well,” said Hallie Uhrich, Teen & Outreach Librarian at the North Mankato Taylor Library.

Organizers say the proceeds will fund more community events this year.

