Two local dogs to be featured in Minnesota’s Top Dogs calendar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Man’s best friend, loyal companions and full of love, dogs have have special connections with their owners. For centuries dogs and people have been side by side.

This year Love from Minnesota and the Animal Humane Society have teamed up to create a 2022 top dog calendar. Thousands of dogs were entered and twelve were chosen two from Mankato both of which are rescues.

“Basically she is my child for all intents and purposes,” owner of Jenny Scott Peyman said. “We do everything together, she is so appreciative from going from the outhouse to the penthouse.”

Simon and Jenny are the two local dogs that will be featured in this year’s calendar.

For winning, they received a professional photo shoot in the Twin Cities. The calendar will be sold at various Love from Minnesota stores across the state and at the State Fair.

Both owners say they are honored to receive this recognition for their rescues.

“He has been a challenge since day one, but I would not do it any other way,” Simon’s owner Stephanie Williams said. “It has just been so rewarding having him and having him break down stereotypes and barriers for dogs that are like him.”

Both dogs have become popular in the area in their own ways, gaining recognition from neighbors and people passing by. Simon even has a Facebook page with more than 11,000 likes.

“I always find it odd it kind of catches me off guard sometimes like, you know him?” Williams said. “You recognize him? I will see people on the trails and they will be like hey that’s Simon! And I will feel bad because I don’t know who they are.”

A special bond has formed over the years for these owners and their dogs. Becoming almost inseparable.

“She does everything with me. I treat her as a child, she rides in the car with me all the time, she goes into Scheel’s she goes into Pet Expo, everyone around town knows who it is,” Peyman said.

