Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

American Red Cross: Blood shortage continues

American Red Cross says severe blood shortage continues
American Red Cross says severe blood shortage continues(wlox)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross says the nationwide blood shortage has yet to improve.

Earlier this spring, the Red Cross reported a severe lack of of blood. Despite a recent influx in drives and donations, the organization says the need for blood is still exceeding the available supply.

1,000 extra blood donations are needed each day to meet the current demand.

“Right now, we find ourselves in a time [where] folks [are] taking those elective surgeries that they had put off during the pandemic. That’s coming into play, and we’re also seeing about a 10% increase from 2019 in trauma visits,” explained Leah Pockrandt, the Executive Director at American Red Cross of Southwest Minnesota.

The Red Cross says donors of all types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are needed.

“Every pint of blood is so important, and one pint of blood can help up to three people. There’s the whole blood, there’s blood platelets, and there’s plasma. All three of those components are so very important to someone who may be undergoing treatment [or] who may be experiencing some sort of an emergency,” added Pockrandt.

Those who give this month will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. More information about donating can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Berg
Memorial ride honors Mankato man killed in motorcycle accident
Owatonna Police are currently investigating an alleged shooting in Dartts Park, after a report...
Owatonna Police investigate alleged shooting
Simon and Jenny
Two local dogs to be featured in Minnesota’s Top Dogs calendar
Gov Tim Walz bans conversion therapy
Local groups applaud Gov. Walz signing executive order banning conversion therapy
Harry Burleigh, 69, survived in the Oregon wilderness for 17 days after he got lost on a...
‘I wanted one more day’: Man, 69, survives nearly 3 weeks in Oregon wilderness

Latest News

Dr. Bonnie Berg, right, shows a radish to a resident of Pillars of Mankato Assisted Living...
Local garden provides peaceful retreat for seniors with memory loss
The Minnesota Department of Health reports that more than 66 percent of Minnesotans 12-years...
MDH: 66.1% of Minnesotans 12 and over receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
In Minnesota, students will not be required to wear a mask this fall, despite the CDC...
Masks not required for Minnesota students this fall
(Source: AP)
Minnesota health officials report uptick in COVID-19 cases; deaths remain low