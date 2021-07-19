Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Cat wears glasses to help children feel comfortable about wearing them

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (CNN) - A spunky kitty is changing lives by helping kids with eye problems feel more confident about wearing glasses and eye patches.

Truffles, who is gaining fame for her glamorous glasses, works alongside her owner, optician Danielle Crull.

Crull rescued the stray kitten from a forest in Pennsylvania nearly four years ago.

She runs her own practice in the state, where her primary focus is young children.

When children come in, many of which have severe eye problems that require multiple treatments, Truffles comes to the rescue.

The cat will hop up next to the child wearing one of her many pairs of glasses. This helps children realize it’s not so scary getting a pair of their own.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Berg
Memorial ride honors Mankato man killed in motorcycle accident
Simon and Jenny
Two local dogs to be featured in Minnesota’s Top Dogs calendar
Gov Tim Walz bans conversion therapy
Local groups applaud Gov. Walz signing executive order banning conversion therapy
Mankato American and Mankato National go head-to-head to close out the American Legion regular...
Legion Baseball: American, National clash in regular-season finale
Mankato National Post #11 is the one-seed in the Sub-State 2 Tournament.
Legion Baseball: Sub-state tournaments underway next week, National seeded first

Latest News

Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.
Colts owner buys Elton John’s piano for $915,000
A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
LIVE: Biden discusses economy; Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision, senator says
Saint Johns County Sheriff's deputies saved an unconscious driver in a sinking vehicle.
Video shows dramatic rescue of unconscious driver trapped in sinking car
Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
California utility says its equipment may be linked to fire
The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it...
Travel insurance required for unvaccinated Carnival, Royal Caribbean passengers sailing from Fla.