Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to...
Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She wishes the rest of the American tennis team the best of luck.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday.

The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Berg
Memorial ride honors Mankato man killed in motorcycle accident
Gov Tim Walz bans conversion therapy
Local groups applaud Gov. Walz signing executive order banning conversion therapy
Simon and Jenny
Two local dogs to be featured in Minnesota’s Top Dogs calendar
Mankato American and Mankato National go head-to-head to close out the American Legion regular...
Legion Baseball: American, National clash in regular-season finale
Mankato National Post #11 is the one-seed in the Sub-State 2 Tournament.
Legion Baseball: Sub-state tournaments underway next week, National seeded first

Latest News

Simon and Jenny
Two local dogs to be featured in Minnesota’s Top Dogs calendar
Temps warming up for next week.
Joshua Eckl's Sunday Forecast
Taryn Wishcop, founder of Hope for the Lost
Hope for the Lost celebrates fifth anniversary
Balvarian Blast
Balvarian Blast comes back for its 15th year
Eagle Lake, Minn.
Tator Days wrap up in Eagle Lake