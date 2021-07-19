Hope for the Lost celebrates fifth anniversary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hope for the Lost has been bringing attention to missing person cases since 2016. The organization is led by Taryn Wishcop, a Mankato kidnapping survivor.

“It’s important to share these cases with people so they can keep going and it doesn’t get forgotten about,” said Wishcop.

Wishcop started Hope for the Lost as a way to keep missing people from becoming forgotten.

“They kind of just get thrown under the desk and forgotten about, because they have no new leads,” Wishcop added.

This month, the organization is celebrating its fifth anniversary. It has developed a big following online over the years.

“You can share something and it will just keep going around,” mentioned Wishcop.

Wishcop said social media has become the best tool to help bring someone home.

“You might not recognize this person yourself, but the least you can do is share it so other people can see it, because even if you don’t have something, somebody else might. It just takes one click to share something,” explained Wishcop.

Hope for the Lost’s website is currently under construction. The finished product will allow users to learn more about missing person cases in each state. Wishcop plans to expand the organization internationally, as well.

“Anybody that’s missing deserves to have their case talked about until they’re found,” Wishcop stated.

Despite hitting the five year mile stone, Wishcop said Hope for the Lost is just getting started.

“I want to keep doing this, because not only do I get more knowledge about these cases and I can tell people word of mouth, but it’s also giving information to other people who have no idea that these people even went missing,” Wishcop added.

