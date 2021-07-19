Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hope for the Lost celebrates fifth anniversary

Taryn Wishcop, founder of Hope for the Lost
Taryn Wishcop, founder of Hope for the Lost(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hope for the Lost has been bringing attention to missing person cases since 2016. The organization is led by Taryn Wishcop, a Mankato kidnapping survivor.

“It’s important to share these cases with people so they can keep going and it doesn’t get forgotten about,” said Wishcop.

Wishcop started Hope for the Lost as a way to keep missing people from becoming forgotten.

“They kind of just get thrown under the desk and forgotten about, because they have no new leads,” Wishcop added.

This month, the organization is celebrating its fifth anniversary. It has developed a big following online over the years.

“You can share something and it will just keep going around,” mentioned Wishcop.

Wishcop said social media has become the best tool to help bring someone home.

“You might not recognize this person yourself, but the least you can do is share it so other people can see it, because even if you don’t have something, somebody else might. It just takes one click to share something,” explained Wishcop.

Hope for the Lost’s website is currently under construction. The finished product will allow users to learn more about missing person cases in each state. Wishcop plans to expand the organization internationally, as well.

“Anybody that’s missing deserves to have their case talked about until they’re found,” Wishcop stated.

Despite hitting the five year mile stone, Wishcop said Hope for the Lost is just getting started.

“I want to keep doing this, because not only do I get more knowledge about these cases and I can tell people word of mouth, but it’s also giving information to other people who have no idea that these people even went missing,” Wishcop added.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Berg
Memorial ride honors Mankato man killed in motorcycle accident
Gov Tim Walz bans conversion therapy
Local groups applaud Gov. Walz signing executive order banning conversion therapy
Grand opening of Lakota Made in downtown Mankato, Minn.
Lakota Made hosts grand opening in downtown Mankato
FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say an unidentified male was killed in a crash near New...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Nicollet County
Mankato National Post #11 is the one-seed in the Sub-State 2 Tournament.
Legion Baseball: Sub-state tournaments underway next week, National seeded first

Latest News

Eagle Lake, Minn.
Tator Days wrap up in Eagle Lake
Spelling bee competitors write responses
North Mankato Taylor Library hosts third annual adult spelling bee
Balvarian Blast
Balvarian Blast comes back for its 15th year
Mike Berg
Memorial ride honors Mankato man killed in motorcycle accident