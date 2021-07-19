Mankato Public Safety investigate car break-ins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating 18 instances of motor vehicle tampering and theft over the weekend.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says the break-ins occurred all over town. One man is in custody after allegedly taking off in one of the vehicles. Four others believed to be connected with the crimes have been identified. Police say those individuals have yet to be charged pending further investigation. Unlocked vehicles and cars with the windows down were primarily targeted.

“We took several reports. It was like somebody left the vehicle open. They rummaged through the vehicle not necessarily--you know, they were looking for items of value, however, a lot of them didn’t have items in there of value, so they just kind of rummaged through them,” says Dan Schisel, Associate Director of Public Safety.

Authorities advise taking precautions to keep vehicles secure.

“Our message is just, again, to remind everybody to make sure they don’t leave valuables in vehicles, they lock the vehicles up, and take valuables out, and then if you can, you know, park them in a garage, park them in a well-lit area. If you see something suspicious, please report it. If you see somebody, you know, tampering with your vehicle, call it in and report that,” says Schisel.

Police say anyone with knowledge of a break-in should report it even after the instance occurred. The information may be helpful in identifying those responsible.

