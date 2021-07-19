MSU’s Micah Cooper documenting final season on YouTube

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the newest members of the Minnesota State-Mankato football team is running back Micah Cooper. The Mavericks are just the latest stop for Cooper who’s documenting his final season on YouTube.

”It’s really just a passion project for me, and something I think people need to see,” said Cooper

The football journey for Cooper is coming to Mankato for the final chapter of his collegiate career.

“At the end it changed to where am I going to get the best opportunity,” said Cooper.

Cooper joins the Maverick family after spending time as an Oklahoma State Cowboy. The tailback received plenty of interest when looking for where to play this year and opted to join one of the best rushing attacks in Division II.

“When they told me about how much they run the ball, and the history of the great backs here, it made all the sense in the world to decide to come here,” said Cooper.

But the former Cowboy’s story is one that’s taken a number of twists and turns over the years.

“Coming out of high school, I wasn’t very highly recruited, I had zero stars. All I had was Division II schools, I played for a DII school in Arkansas for a year and a half, two seasons. I ended up transferring to a junior college. I thought I was going to go there, ball out, have an opportunity to go to a Division I program. It didn’t happen exactly that way,” said Cooper.

The perseverance paid off by eventually landing at Oklahoma State, and Cooper is now part of an MSU team that’s coming off an appearance in the national title game. The road to MSU is where Life of Coop on YouTube comes in.

“The reason I made it to this point right now and got to the place I’m at is because I didn’t give up. That would be my message, that would be the thing I want people to get out of this show and hopefully that’s the message they leave with,” said Cooper.

The platform offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a student-athlete. After using an episode to talk about what led to choosing MSU, Cooper is confident he made the right choice.

“It’s been extremely impressive to come here and see how things are being ran. I know at previous schools it was hard to get everybody on the same page, I come here on the first day, go to the weight room and everybody is working hard, not slacking off. It was extremely impressive to me,” Cooper added.

The system works, MSU is a proven winner, having played in two national title games this past decade.

“It’s just a team primed to have a lot of success. There is not a specific thing we need to do to get back there, I think we just need to keep doing what we’re doing, I don’t think a lot of teams are going to do this at all. Once the defense and offense are clicking, I think it will all work itself out, and we’ll be happy with the results at the end of the day,” said Cooper.

Whether MSU plays for a championship or not in 2021, Cooper will enjoy keeping track of every step along the way for others to see.

“After my time here is done, it will be a thing of ‘wow’ Having it all on video, all documented will be a cool experience,” said Cooper.

MSU’s first game this season is Sept. 2 at home against Northern State.

