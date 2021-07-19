New Ulm Figure Skating Club to offer skating classes this summer

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Figure Skating Club is offering classes for beginners and returning skaters this summer.

Classes will take place from 3to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, 22, 29 and Sept. 12 at the New Ulm Civic Center.

Classes are open to all ages. Both figure and hockey skates are welcome. Skate rentals are also available at the rink.

We were jumping for joy when we learned about the new classes for Fall 2021. Stay tuned for dates and Fall... Posted by New Ulm Figure Skating Club on Friday, July 16, 2021

Parents are asked to email the figure skating club directly at NUFSClub@gmail.com if their child may need additional help learning to skate.

Visit the New Ulm Figure Skating Club’s website to sign up for classes and find more information.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.