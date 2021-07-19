Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New Ulm Figure Skating Club to offer skating classes this summer

The New Ulm Figure Skating Club is offering classes for beginners and returning skaters this...
The New Ulm Figure Skating Club is offering classes for beginners and returning skaters this summer.(Facebook/New Ulm Figure Skating Club (@NewUlmFigureSkatingClub))
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Figure Skating Club is offering classes for beginners and returning skaters this summer.

Classes will take place from 3to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, 22, 29 and Sept. 12 at the New Ulm Civic Center.

Classes are open to all ages. Both figure and hockey skates are welcome. Skate rentals are also available at the rink.

We were jumping for joy when we learned about the new classes for Fall 2021. Stay tuned for dates and Fall...

Posted by New Ulm Figure Skating Club on Friday, July 16, 2021

Parents are asked to email the figure skating club directly at NUFSClub@gmail.com if their child may need additional help learning to skate.

Visit the New Ulm Figure Skating Club’s website to sign up for classes and find more information.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Berg
Memorial ride honors Mankato man killed in motorcycle accident
Owatonna Police are currently investigating an alleged shooting in Dartts Park, after a report...
Owatonna Police investigate alleged shooting
Simon and Jenny
Two local dogs to be featured in Minnesota’s Top Dogs calendar
Gov Tim Walz bans conversion therapy
Local groups applaud Gov. Walz signing executive order banning conversion therapy
Harry Burleigh, 69, survived in the Oregon wilderness for 17 days after he got lost on a...
‘I wanted one more day’: Man, 69, survives nearly 3 weeks in Oregon wilderness

Latest News

Dr. Bonnie Berg, right, shows a radish to a resident of Pillars of Mankato Assisted Living...
Local garden provides peaceful retreat for seniors with memory loss
Dr. Bonnie Berg shows a radish to a resident of Pillars of Mankato Assisted Living Center at...
PHOTOS: Garden EngAGEment at the Living Earth Center
Eagle Lake, Minn.
Tator Days wrap up in Eagle Lake
Balvarian Blast
Bavarian Blast comes back for its 15th year