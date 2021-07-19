River’s Edge Hospital performs 500th robotic knee surgery

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Stryker’s Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery has assisted surgeons in making a difference in 500 people’s lives.

“[It] improves the quality of life. It lets them be more active, have less pain, improves motion, improves the things in their lives that they are unable to do due to pain of a worn-out knee,” explained Kyle Swanson, an orthopedic surgeon at River’s Edge Hospital.

Which makes a lot of surgeons at River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic excited about the future of health care.

“Personal, very special to myself,” Swanson added. “I just do hip and knee replacements, so I see it as the next frontier, that advanced technology to continue to encroach in the operating room. Have a bigger and bigger role as we continue to try to improve the experience.”

It’s a part of the OrthoEdge, which is a total joint replacement program. The machine is designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration.

By creating 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons can figure out the implant size and create a personalized plan for each patient, which shortens the process for both the medical team and the patient.

“It has taken a little over a year, and that was during a pandemic period,” Swanson continued. “For which we did very limited surgery over about a two-month period. I think it is a wonderful feat for the hospital and the whole staff.”

The surgeon still needs to operate on the knee, but the arm-assisted surgery helps them with pinpoint accuracy.

River’s Edge is one of seven hospitals in the country and the only hospital in Minnesota that has received specialty designation as an Orthopedic of Excellence for hip and knee replacements.

