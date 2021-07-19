St. Clair’s Furst, Shubert combine for no-hitter

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Janesville Jays played host to the St. Clair Wood Ducks for a 13/60 league game Sunday afternoon.

St. Clair wins 10-0 after scoring seven with two outs in the top half of the ninth inning.

The Wood Ducks pitching staff tossed a combined no-hitter thanks to Evan Furst and Nick Shubert.

St. Clair is back in action Wednesday against Le Sueur while Janesville plays Monday night against Eagle Lake.

