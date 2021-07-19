Your Photos
Tator Days wrap up in Eagle Lake

Eagle Lake, Minn.
Eagle Lake, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Eagle Lake Tator Days wrapped up Sunday afternoon. The annual event made its comeback this week after COVID-19 condensed last summer’s celebration. Tator Days organizers say they focused on providing a variety of family-oriented events this year. The celebration included live music, bounce houses, kids games, a parade and free french fries. Event coordinators say it was great to see the community back together again.

“Tator Days is our town festival. We just are excited to have everyone out and all the community gatherings together. Tator Days is an opportunity for our community to get together and for others in neighboring communities to join us in all the fun!” said JaDee Pals, event coordinator of Tator Days.

Tator Days is scheduled to make its return July 16th of next year.

