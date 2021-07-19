Tickets on sale for United Way’s annual Women with Heart Luncheon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Tickets for the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 12th annual Women with Heart Luncheon are currently on sale.

The event is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

This year’s event offers an in-person lunch, as well as virtual options. Virtual attendees can pick up lunch at Mankato, St. Peter, or Waseca locations.

Individual tickets are $25. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets is asked to call the United Way at (507) 345-4551 or register online by July 27 via the United Way’s website.

The Women with Heart Luncheon will continue its ongoing focus on mental health at this year’s event, and will feature a pair of Mankato teens sharing their experiences.

Mankato West students Kendall Grund (Class of 2022) and Kobi Schuck (Class of 2021) are both involved with the Project for Teens program and will be speaking on the topic of mental health during the Women with Heart Luncheon.

Project for Teens encourages healthy and responsible decision-making by youth through peer-to-peer education.

“Mental health is a key issue for all ages, and we have seen it escalate over the past year,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus. “We are thrilled to welcome these young leaders to share their personal experiences and help us unite around the topic.”

The Women with Heart Luncheon is a significant opportunity to supper the Greater Mankato Area United Way. Last year, women attending Women with Heart pledged a record of more than $175,000 to the United Way’s fundraising campaign.

