YWCA’s 49th Annual Women of Distinction Event meets $10,000 fundraising goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato YWCA says it reached its fundraising goals at last week’s 49th Annual Women of Distinction Event.

YWCA confirms they achieved their $10,000 goal, from their silent auction, but says they’re still adding up all the additional donation proceeds.

The evening honored five local women and one business, recognizing their contributions to racial justice, civic engagement and women’s empowerment.

“All the dollars that were raised from the auction, and any donations will go right back to our programming, to deliver this fall, whether it be our youth programming, our adult programming, working with our New American Families (program) and racial justice programming,” said YWCA Executive Director, Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez.

In addition, four local change-makers earned $1,000 mission impact grants:

Nichelle Shannon (Racial Justice Grant)

Sabrina Mercedes (Adult Programming Grant)

Indya Campbell (Youth Programming Grant)

Cecil Fountain (New American Families Grant)

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.