American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masking for all students

AAP encourages masks for all students this school year
AAP encourages masks for all students this school year((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel))
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Academy of Pediatrics said people should mask up in schools once again. This comes after COVID-19 variants and decreasing vaccination rates are causing concern about managing the spread. The academy urges all individuals ages two and up to wear face coverings.

CDC leaders said they support the recommendation. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated, “We recommend that schools implement layered prevention strategies to protect those who are not fully vaccinated and encourage vaccination for those who are eligible. Masks continue to be a part of those layered prevention strategies.”

Despite the advice, local schools are not planning to implement mandatory masking again. St. Peter schools said infection rates remain low, so further precautions are not needed.

“Our numbers have been really low. We have had more than double our number of usual students involved in summer school and enrichment programs. We haven’t had to deal with COVID much at all over the summer,” added Bill Gronseth, superintendent of St. Peter schools.

Gronseth said the school district is monitoring infection rates and will implement more precautions accordingly.

