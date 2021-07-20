Arik Matson named Minnesota American Legion Law Officer of the Year

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Legion Department of Minnesota’s Law and Order Committee has named Waseca Officer Arik Matson as 2021 Law Officer of the Year.

Matson received the honor Friday, July 16, at the Department Convention at Jackpot Junction, Casino, east of Redwood Falls.

“Although I am here as an individual talking, this took a team effort. Every day I am trying to get better and back to the way life was,” says Matson.

“If you look up the definition of ‘hero’ in the dictionary, you will find a picture of this man,” says Susan Edwards, Law and Order Committee Chairwoman.

Matson was joined on the convention stage by his wife, Megan, and their two daughters, Audrina and Maklynn. He was nominated for the honor by Waseca Post 228.

Matson was shot while on duty and has been making strides in his recovery since the incident in January of last year.

