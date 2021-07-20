Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Chantix recall: Some batches of drug contain cancer-causing chemical

Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical...
Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical N-nitroso-varenicline were found in them at levels above the company’s acceptable limit.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you take Chantix to quit smoking, listen up.

Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical N-nitroso-varenicline were found in them at levels above the company’s acceptable limit.

The company said there’s no immediate danger to anyone taking it now.

It’s only a problem if someone’s exposed to it over a long period of time, and the health benefits of stopping smoking outweigh the theoretical potential cancer risk here.

In fact, the FDA recommends patients keep taking Chantix until their pharmacist provides a replacement or their doctor prescribes something else.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating 18 instances of motor vehicle tampering and theft over the weekend.
Mankato Public Safety investigate car break-ins
Owatonna Police are currently investigating an alleged shooting in Dartts Park, after a report...
Owatonna Police investigate alleged shooting
Authorities in New Ulm are asking for information following vandalism at Germann Park.
New Ulm Police seek suspected vandals
Harry Burleigh, 69, survived in the Oregon wilderness for 17 days after he got lost on a...
‘I wanted one more day’: Man, 69, survives nearly 3 weeks in Oregon wilderness
Mike Berg
Memorial ride honors Mankato man killed in motorcycle accident

Latest News

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon, on Tuesday will become the second...
Bezos riding own rocket on company’s 1st flight with people
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in time-out over vaccine misinformation
A 26-year-old Olivia man is airlifted after police say he became trapped inside an elevator at...
Olivia man rescued from co-op elevator
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying